Steelers 2020 Training Camp Injury Report: David DeCastro Injured Friday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers held another training camp practice Friday night at Heinz Field and after the rainy session was over with, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the health of the team during a Zoom press conference.
“From an injury standpoint, David DeCastro got injured in the practice,” Tomlin said. “He’s in the process of being evaluated. I’ll have some information for you guys I’d imagine the next time we get together. Other than that, not a lot to report. Guys continuing to work their way back, guys that have missed time with what could be described as day-to-day-like things. It was good to get Kevin Dotson back out there. A young guy who has missed some time, for example.”
That’s all Tomlin had to say about injuries so we’ll just cross our collective fingers and hope that the injury suffered Friday night by guard David DeCastro isn’t serious. He had previously missed practice time at the start of training camp with an unspecified injury.
Reportedly sitting out the Friday night practice were wide receiver Ryan Switzer (foot), long snapper Kameron Canaday (knee), tight end Vance McDonald (unknown) and defensive end Chris Wormley (shoulder). It was not reported, but it didn’t appear as though running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (concussion) practiced Friday night. That’s unconfirmed, however.
Back practicing Friday night were tight end Eric Ebron (illness) and running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. (unknown). Both players were previously sidelined on Thursday.