Report: Steelers Signed TE Kyle Markway Saturday Morning

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have a new tight end at practice Saturday night as the team has reportedly signed free agent Kyle Markway this morning, per his agent Brett Tessler on Twitter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers just signed my client Kyle Markway (TE, South Carolina) to a 1-year deal. Got let go by the Giants last week due to numbers and had 2 other teams interested. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) August 22, 2020

Markway, who reportedly worked out for the Steelers on Wednesday, was waived by the New York Giants last week. The rookie undrafted free agent out of out of South Carolina had been with the Giants since signing with them back in April.

Mainly used as a blocking tight end at South Carolina, Markway registered just 37 receptions for 459 yards and three touchdowns in the 19 games he played in from 2015-2019. Foot and rib injuries is ultimately what cost Markway his 2016 and 2017 seasons at South Carolina.

The Steelers have yet to announce the signing of Markway and the reciprocal move. They are currently down one tight end now as Dax Raymond is dealing with an ankle injury in training camp. Perhaps he will be waived injured to make room for Markway.