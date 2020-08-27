Report: Steelers Sign OLB Jayrone Elliott On Thursday, Waive ILB Leo Lewis

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making at least one roster move on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

#Steelers are signing LB Jayrone Elliott after working him out this week, source says. He was with them for five games last season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2020

The Thursday morning report from Garafolo indicates the Steelers are signing outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott after working him out earlier in the week.

Elliott was signed and released four times last year by the Steelers and played a total 22 defensive snaps and 68 on special teams in 2019 and dressed for five different games. Elliott was with the Steelers last year some during training camp and the preseason.

The Steelers are seemingly a little banged up at the outside linebacker position right now as Bud Dupree as reportedly been nursing a hand injury of some kind.

To make room for Elliott on the 80-man roster the Steelers waived rookie inside linebacker Leo Lewis, who was one of the team’s 10 undrafted free agents signed this year. Lewis was given a $7,000 signing bonus this year so he’ll now count $2,333 in dead money in 2020 and $4667 in dead money in 2021.