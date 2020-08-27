Report: Steelers Expected To Practice Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to practice today at a moment where teams and leagues are putting sports on hold to discuss racial justice equality. That report comes from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

I’m told Steelers and Texans plan on practicing today. Many teams are holding meetings this morning to discuss their plan of action. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 27, 2020

In a historic moment yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks went on strike right before their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The rest of the NBA followed suit and no games were played last night. The Bucks were protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake, releasing this statement Wednesday evening.

“The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African-American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings.

“Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.

“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.”

Several MLB games were also postponed, including the scheduled Brewers/Reds. Multiple NFL teams are choosing not to practice today, instead using the moment as a chance to discuss racial inequality and ways athletes and organizations can help create a more just world. Washington, Green Bay, Chicago, Indianapolis, and the New York Jets have all cancelled practice today.

But it seems the Steelers will be out on Heinz Field for their 1:30 practice following yesterday’s scheduled off day. It’s worth noting plans can quickly change, the Bucks didn’t decide on their strike until shortly before tip-off, and for what it’s worth, a 10:30 scheduled interview with QB Ben Roethlisberger has been delayed.

UPDATE (11:25 AM): The Steelers will practice today.