UPDATED: Ravens Move On From All-Pro S Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens will soon be moving on from safety Earl Thomas.

Any team that trades for Earl Thomas also would be trading for his contract, though he could rework it to help facilitate a trade. Talks have been ongoing through the weekend but no deal so far. Either way he will not return to Baltimore. https://t.co/ZjJgn4fcUk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday, the Ravens will either release or trade Thomas in the very near future. Thomas had conduct detrimental to the team a few days ago during practice that included him punching fellow Ravens safety Chuck Clark after a busted defensive coverage resulted in a touchdown. Thomas was sent home following the incident with Clark and has not practiced since.

Thomas’ contract reportedly includes $10 million in guarantees in 2020. His actions in practice a few days ago, however, may have voided that guaranteed money and if so, it would make it more affordable for the Ravens to part ways with the Pro Bowl safety. The Ravens would likely incur a $15 million dead money cap hit by releasing or trading Thomas.

Selected by the Seahawks in the first-round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens in March of 2019 and that deal reportedly included $32 million in fully guaranteed money at signing and $22 million in the first nine months.

In a home game last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thomas made a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Mason Rudolph which briefly rendered the player completely unconscious. The hit forced Rudolph from the game and the young quarterback missed the next game due to the hit. Thomas was ultimately fined $21,000 for that hit but he wasn’t suspended.

Thomas registered 49 total tackles last season with the Ravens and two interceptions. Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro selection so his shoes at the safety position will be tough for the Ravens to fill if they indeed move on from him.

UPDATE: Ravens released Thomas.