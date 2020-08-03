Report: NFL To Set Opt Out Deadline For Late This Week

None of the major sports have seen as many players opt out as the NFL. By latest count, a whopping 47 players have announced their decision. Now, the league is angling to push up the timetable for players to decide.

According to this report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the new deadline is expected to be this Thursday or Friday.

Per source, NFL opt-out deadline is now expected to be "Thursday or Friday." Attorneys continue to finalize language of the agreement, but it appears NFLPA will agree to shorten window btwn agreement & deadline (originally 7 days) in return for some concessions on final language. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 3, 2020

The initial deadline, as Graziano’s tweet indicates, was one week after the amended CBA was signed. Pushing up the deadline will give teams quicker clarity as to what their rosters will look like for the season. A vast majority of the league have had at least one player opt out. The longer the deadline, especially as the sports world witnesses the struggles baseball is having, the more opt outs there will be. Several more players today announced their decision to sit out, including Broncos’ offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, who was slated to start against the Steelers in Week 2.

There are also some players expected to play this year but are making their concerns clear. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t believe the NFL should take the field.

Odell Beckham Jr. in an interview with the Wall Street Journal: "I just feel like the season shouldn't happen and I'm prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn't mind not having it." https://t.co/FmZE6qBEUf — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 3, 2020

But if appears OBJ will choose to play this season, for however long there is a season.

Pittsburgh’s on the shortlist of teams who’ve yet to have anyone on their roster opt out. But with the deadline nearing, and all players knowing they need to make a decision, the number of players who skip the year could spike. By week’s end, the numbers should easily top 50 players.

Those who voluntary sit out will receive a $150k stipend for the season, an advance of their 2021 salary. Players considered high-risk with an underlying medical condition will receive $350k.