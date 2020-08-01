Article

Ranking The Steelers’ Starters: 21-19

Posted on

Thankfully, Steelers’ training camp is underway, meaning real football is upon us (hopefully).

As we creep closer and closer to the Sept. 14 opener in New York against the Giants, I move further along in my Ranking the Starters’ series.

Today, I take a crack at ranking the starters No. 21-19. Remember, we’re doing this in intervals of three.

Away we go.

2020 Ranking the Starters’ list to date:

No. 24 – Jordan Berry, P
No. 23 – Chukwuma Okorafor, RT
No. 22 – Terrell Edmunds, S

No. 21 – James Washington, WR

This is in no way, shape or form a diss towards James Washington, who had a pretty strong year last year, all things considered. I think this says more about how deep the Steelers are more than anything.

Washington came through in a big way last year, serving as the Steelers’ big-play threat down the field, tapping into that potential he’s flashed in the preseason. Washington averaged nearly 17 yards a catch last year and scored three times, giving the Steelers a real, legitimate threat as a No. 3 weapon moving forward.

Here’s hoping he takes another significant step forward in 2020.

No. 20 – Vince Williams, LB

For as much as Steelers fans try and run off Vince Williams, he continues to produce at a consistent level year after year.

Williams is one of the best blitzing off-ball linebackers the Steelers have ever had in their history (look it up; he’s in the top 5 all-time in sacks in franchise history for off-ball linebackers), plays the run very well and has really developed into a strong leader for the black and gold.

While he’s still a bit of a liability in coverage, Williams is a strong piece for a Steelers defense looking to replace Mark Barron in 2020.

No. 19 –  Chris Boswell, K

Boswell was so, so good in 2019 that it made his disastrous 2018 season look like a downright fluke.

For as good as he was last season though, it’s hard to place too much emphasis on a kicker in this list, considering he doesn’t see the field much and shouldn’t be relied on that heavily if your offense is right.

Make no mistake: I love Boswell and what he brings to the table. I just have a hard time placing him any higher than this right now.

2019 Ranking the Starters 21-19:

No. 21 – Terrell Edmunds, S
No. 20 – Steven Nelson, CB
No. 19 – Matt Feiler, RT

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top