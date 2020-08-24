OLB Jayrone Elliott One Of Five Players In For Tryouts With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had five players in for tryouts recently, according to the NFL transaction sheet, and two of them were long snappers.

In for tryouts were linebacker Jayrone Elliott, guard Andrew Dickinson, long snapper Liam McCullough, long snapper Rex Sunahara, and linebacker Kyahva Tezino.

Elliott was with the Steelers last year during training camp and the preseason and even was on the 53-man roster for five games last season after originally being waived during the final wave of cuts. He’s an outside linebacker in the Steelers system.

Dickinson, a Findlay product, was originally signed earlier in the offseason by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. He played in 46 career games in college and reportedly measures in at 6023, 300-pounds. The Cardinals waived him at the end of July.

McCullough hails from Ohio State and he was their long snapper in 54 of 55 games from 2016 through 2019. He was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason an undrafted free agent and waived by them several weeks ago.

Sunahara, also a long snapper, played his college football at West Virginia. In 2019 he was named a Patrick Mannelly Award Semifinalist, an award given to the nation’s top long snapper. He was signed by the Miami Dolphins on August 1 and waived by them less than a week later.

Tezino, who played collegiately at San Diego State, originally signed with New England Patriots in April as an undrafted rookie. He earned back-to-back first-team All-Mountain West distinction in 2018 and 2019 and played in 48 games at San Diego State, starting 31, recording 290 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.