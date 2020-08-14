New Steelers DE Chris Wormley Possibly Sidelined On Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another training camp practice on Friday in helmets as the team continues to work toward donning pads for the first time on Monday. And while it’s hard to draw any hard and fast conclusions from the daily practice pictures and videos that the team releases, some things tend to stick out nonetheless. One of those things that stuck out in a Friday video posted after practice by the team on the official site is that it looks like defensive end Chris Wormley may have been sidelined for some or all of the session.

The trimmed up GIF from the video is below and as you can clearly see in it, Wormley is watching the sled drill while wearing a hat instead of his football helmet. It might be that Wormley is just dealing with a minor soft tissue injury of sorts, but that’s just speculation on my part on top of me speculating he wasn’t able to practice on Friday. For all we know, Wormley could have just been given Friday off as well.

A quick search of photos on steelers.com shows Wormley coming down the stairs at Heinz Field on Wednesday with a few other defensive players but not carrying his helmet. Wormley, for whatever it’s worth, was a Friday morning guest on ‘The X’s and Bro’s Morning Show’ with Anthony Bellino in Michigan and during his interview he didn’t mention being injured.

The Steelers acquired Wormley via a March trade with the Baltimore Ravens and the former third-round draft pick out of Michigan is expected to be a backup defensive end for the Steelers in 2020. He’s scheduled to earn a salary of $2.133 million in 2020 as well.

Beginning Monday, several members of the local media will be allowed to start viewing the Steelers training camp practices. In short, by Monday night we should know if Wormley was indeed sidelined on Friday and if he was able to practice on Monday. In the meantime, however, here’s to hoping that if Wormley was indeed sidelined on Friday by an injury that it’s not a serious one that keeps him out of practice long.