Listen: Who Will Be The Steelers #3 OLB? Adeniyi, Highsmith, Or Skipper?

Coming back at you with another video for this Monday morning. This glorious Monday morning with training camp kicking off in a few hours. Wanted to squeeze in one more position battle before things got underway, breaking down the competition between Ola Adeniyi, Alex Highsmith, and Tuzar Skipper to be the Steelers’ #3 OLB. The winner here won’t play a lot behind Bud Dupree and TJ Watt but will be one injury away from serious snaps.

We break down the status of all three players, what they need to prove over the next month, and how I think the battle will shake out.

