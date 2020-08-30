Former Steelers ILB Mark Barron Set To Sign With Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a new inside linebacker as of Sunday and it’s Mark Barron, who played in 15 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

According to several media reports on Sunday, Barron, who was released by the Steelers this past March, is signing a one-year contract with the Broncos.

Barron, who signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh last offseason after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams, finished the 2019 season with 82 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed and three sacks.

The second year of Barron’s contract wasn’t worth his 2019 play, however, so the Steelers cut ties with the former first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the start of the 2020 league year.

Barron, who will turn 31 in October, will likely see a fair share of defensive snaps in 2020 as a member of the Broncos.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Broncos in Week 2 of the 2020 season in a game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh