Browns TE David Njoku No Longer Wants To Be Traded

David Njoku wanted traded a month ago. Now, he doesn’t. Njoku has rescinded his trade quest and seems poised to stay in Cleveland for 2020.

He sent out this tweet earlier today.

I’m all in Cleveland. Time to work. — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) August 1, 2020

Reporting from beat writer Mary Kay Cabot indicates Njoku wants to remain a Brown.

#Browns tight end David Njoku no longer wants to be trade, source tells me. He tweeted today: 'I'm all in Cleveland. Time to work' https://t.co/XJu4XoYttH — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2020

“Browns tight end David Njoku gave his own trade request the big Chief Slam and now he wants to stay with the Browns, a league source told cleveland.com.

On Saturday afternoon, he tweeted, “I’m all in Cleveland. Time to work.‘’

Njoku’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had asked the Browns to trade the 2017 first-round pick on July 3rd, saying it would be in the tight end’s “best interests to find a new team,” but Njoku has had a change of heart, the source said.”

It’s unclear why Njoku has changed his mind other than the fact it appears Cleveland never had any interest of giving in and shopping him. Perhaps a new coaching staff and front office soothed his concerns. His value isn’t at a high point, either. He appeared in just four games last season, catching only five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland signed Austin Hooper in free agency but reportedly plan to use multiple tight end sets, getting both players on the field to complement their strong run game led by Nick Chubb.

Njoku had a strong 2018, catching 56 balls for over 600 yards and four touchdowns.

Some fans suggested the Steelers trade for Njoku when it appeared he was on the blocking. But that idea never had legs. It was unlikely the Browns would be willing to trade a valuable asset like him to an AFC North rival and after signing Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh had little need for someone like Njoku this season.

Keeping Njoku on the roster will obviously make the Browns more formidable. But the Steelers have done a nice job holding him in check. In four games against Pittsburgh, Njoku has a combined seven receptions for 71 yards and zero touchdowns. The Steelers will see the Browns Weeks 6 and 17.