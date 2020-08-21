2020 Middle Of Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday.

Been super sick again this week but managed to push through it just the same. Almost have to with the meat of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp now underway. We’re all day-to-day, right? A lot of people have it a lot worse than I do and hopefully that doesn’t apply to any of yinz reading this.

The Steelers will have a practice Saturday night and supposedly the team’s coverage of it will be a lot more in-depth. So far, all the team is showing is the players getting out on the field and warming up. Once the drills start, the coverage stops. That’s a shame and the Steelers really owe their fan base more than that, in my honest opinion. We look forward to having Alex Kozora back out at Latrobe next year.

It’s Friday night and as usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer in the comments below. I hope all have a safe and prosperous weekend and we’ll be around on the site covering training camp practices and more.

1 – What’s most likely to happen with cornerback Joe Haden in 2021?

a) Cut

b) Play out final year of contract

c) Sign an extension

2 – Rank these four players by most to least receptions in 2020.

Chase Claypool

James Washington

Ryan Switzer

Vance McDonald

3 – Of the four players below, which one has the best chance at making the 53-man roster this year at any point?

Ray-Ray McCloud

Wendell Smallwood

Kevin Rader

Curtis Riley

4 – Name a current or former NFL player from your hometown.

5 – Most memorable single sporting event/game you’ve ever attended in person?

Recap of 2020 Mid-August Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: An overwhelming majority of Steelers Depot respondents believe the Steelers will most likely select an offensive lineman with one of their first two selections in the 2021 NFL draft. Almost every position group got at least one mention including quarterback. However, wide receiver was the one position that no one mentioned as likely to be a top pick in 2021.

Question 2: Respondents ranked the following Steelers players from most likely to least likely to make the initial 53-man roster as follows:

DT Daniel “Big Shade” McCullers

RB Wendell Smallwood

WR Deon Cain

G/T Derwin Gray

S Curtis Riley

RB Kerrith Whyte Jr.

Question 3: 82% of respondents say Steelers RB James Conner will gain at least 1,000 total yards from scrimmage in 2020. Conner has averaged 42.7 rushing and 20.2 receiving yards per game in his short career. He’d have to play in all 16 games to achieve 1000 yards if he matches his career average yards from scrimmage per game. If we only count his two years as a starter when he averaged 95 totsal yards per game, it would take 11 games to reach 1000 total yards from scrimmage.

Question 4: A narrow 55% majority of respondents believe new Steelers fullback Derek Watt will average UNDER 143.3 offensive snaps in his first season with the Steelers. His predecessor Roosevelt Nix averaged 135.25 offensive snaps per year in his first four seasons with the Steelers. I did not count his truncated 2019 season due to injury. Nix only played 10 games in 2016 which pulls his average down. However in the two seasons Nix appeared in all 16 games his offensive snaps counts varied significantly. In 2017 he played 181 offensive snaps compared to just 110 the following season. If Watt splits that difference, he will be just over 143 offensive snaps and end up with 145.5.

Question 5: 91% of respondents took the under on Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepting 6.5 passes in 2020. Maybe we are afraid Joe Haden will poach some of those interceptipons. Haden recently stated that “I am expecting to get eight (interceptipons).” It would be nice if both achieved their goals.

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kickoff the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena. This year there is a change – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week a tie breaker question will be asked in addition to the regular questions. The person with the best score will be declared the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 pot will be evenly split.

We will still track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. The tie breaker questions are not included. In some cases, Steelers Depot will assign more points for a given question or add bonus questions with points. A point will also be awarded every week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 11, 2020 Friday Night 5 Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded. Generally, the window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Other cutoffs may be established for questions such as active versus inactive players.

If there is enough interest, we may have a separate contest during the playoffs that runs up to Super Bowl Sunday.

The questions that are scored and the point totals for each question are solely the discretion of Steelers Depot. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). . Let’s keep it fun but we’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account. 1st: $100; 2nd $75; 3rd $25.

Let’s Go People!