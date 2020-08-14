2020 Mid August: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all!

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers started wearing their helmets this week in training camp practices and starting on Monday they’ll put the pads on. It should start getting really interesting these next 31 days, which is how long we have until the team’s regular season opener against the New York Giants on Monday Night football.

While it was sad to see the BIG 10 and PAC 12 both postpone fall football this past week, at least it looks like the SEC, ACC and BIG 12 will give it a go. Because of that, I doubt we’ll have Saturday NFL games this season. It will be interesting to see if these college programs can pull it off and if the Big 10 and Pac 12 both wind up second-guessing the decisions they made.

Not much is going on with me this weekend as I’m back sick again. This morning was extremely rough, and I still must try to get 30 miles in on the stationary bike. Here’s to Saturday being better. I’m just going to be around the house all weekend reading and watching tape.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I hope to see several participate. We will start a weekly contest with these questions come Week 1 complete with weekly cash prizes. Get in the habit of answering these questions now.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend and thank you to all who visited the site this past week. We hope you have enjoyed all the content.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As we sit here a month away from the Steelers 2020 regular season starting, what position is the team most-likely to address with one of their first two selections in the 2021 NFL Draft?

2 – Rank the Steelers players below from most likely to least likely to make the team’s initial 53-man roster:

RB Wendell Smallwood

G/T Derwin Gray

RB Kerrith Whyte Jr.

WR Deon Cain

S Curtis Riley

DT Daniel McCullers

3 – True or false: Steelers RB James Conner will have at least 1,000 total yards from scrimmage in 2020.

4 – New Steelers fullback Derek Watt has averaged 143.3 offensive snaps played a season the last three years. Will he be over or under that number in his first season with the Steelers?

5 – Over/under 6.5 interceptions for Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2020?

Recap of 2020 Early August Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Eric Ebron catching 43 passes for 506 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 is enough production for the tight end to remain in Pittsburgh for the 2021 season according to 92% of Steelers Depot respondents.

Question 2: 62% of respondents named Wendell Smallwood as the fourth running back behind James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., and Anthony McFarland Jr. Yesterday, the Steelers activated Samuels from the Covid-19 reserve list.

Question 3: A slight majority of respondents believe Ben Roethlisberger will sign a contract extension by mid-March 2021. Concerns about the impact on the salary cap and diminishing returns as Ben ages drove many of the naysayers.

Question 4: 92% of respondents say the Steelers will open the 2020 season with a quarterback on their 16-man practice squad. More Duck calls?

Question 5: Respondents said a player not currently under contract with the Steelers will wind up on the Steelers Week 1 53-player roster by a one vote margin.

Let’s Go People!