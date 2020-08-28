2020 Late August: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all.

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear set to practice Friday evening so that means thers still plenty of work ahead for us today when it comes to the site. It’s unclear, however, if the team will turnaround and practice Saturday afternoon.

We’ve had plenty to discuss this past week with the team making several transactions and several Zoom interviews taking place. It’s beginning to feel like the NFL season is close. By the way, the Steelers fourth preseason game would have taken place Friday night at MetLife Stadium. this would have been the annual dress rehearsal game tonight as well.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I look forward to reading the responses. Have a great and safe weekend and thank you to all who visited the site since last Friday night.

Peace and love, peace and love and Go Steelers!

1 – Which of these two outside linebackers (Jayrone Elliott & Tuzar Skipper) is most likely to make the 53-man roster and which one the practice squad?

2 – With 17 days remaining until the Steelers regular season opener against the New York Giants, do you think the team will get defensive lineman Cameron Heyward signed to an extension before that contest kicks off?

3 – List and rank the top six teams in the AFC as things stand on this Friday.

4 – True or false: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will sign another contract extension by the end of March 2021.

5 – How many of the three below do you participate in during football season?

a) Season Long Fantasy Football League

b) Daily Online Fantasy Football Games

c) Online Football Game Betting

Recap of 2020 Mid Training Camp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents do not believe the Steelers will cut Joe Haden in 2021 but were evenly split on the Steelers extending his contract or allowing him to playout its final year.

Question 2: Respondents ranked these four players from most to least receptions in 2020 as follows:

James Washington

Vance McDonald

Chase Claypool

Ryan Switzer

Question 3: Running back Wendell Smallwood has the best chance of making the 53-man roster sometime in 2020 followed by Curtis Riley according to Depot respondents. Ray-Ray McCloud and Kevin Rader received no votes but will be practice squad candidates.

Question 4: We named a lot of current or former NFL players from our hometowns. Here is where respondents call home according to the responses:

Verona, Pennsylvania

South Fayette, Pennsylvania

East Stroudsburg, Pa

Bellaire, Ohio

Macon, Mississippi

North Canton, Ohio

Princeton, New Jersey

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sandusky, Ohio

Murrysville, Pa

Beaver Falls, Pa

Saint Mary’s, Pennsylvania (home of Straub beer)

Fife, Scotland

Venice, Florida

Barnesville, Ohio

Potomac, Maryland

Atlanta, Georgia

London, Ontario

Old Bridge, New Jersey

Question 5: The most memorable sporting events we have attended broke into two groups. Either a Steelers game or some other sporting event:

Steelers at Buffalo Bills with Gary Anderson kicking

1976 40-14 playoff over the Baltimore Colts. Unfortunately, both Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier hurt dimming chances to threepeat the Super Bowl. Plus, a plane crashed in the stadium!

2004 end of season win over Buffalo Bills. Nice to see Ben Roethlisberger play as a rookie.

2005 season wild card game versus Cincinnati Bengals. A 31-17 victory.

2008 loss to New York Giants when James Harrison used as emergency long snapper. He sent ball flying.

2008 Steelers playoff victory over Baltimore Ravens

2010 AFC divisional playoff game. Steelers come from 7-21 behind at half to win over the Ravens. Sweet.

2010 Steelers beat Jets 24-19 in division round. Hines Ward celebrates with fans in stands.

2014 Steelers 51-34 victory over Indianapolis Colts

2014 Steelers win over the Ravens on Sunday night. Ben throws six TD’s!

2014 27-20 Steelers win against the Falcons in Atlanta.

2016 Christmas Day game with Antonio Brown scoring to win with seconds left.

2016 18-16 playoff victory in Kansas City after driving through ice storm to get there.

2018 52-21 regular season victory over Carolina Panthers.

Other favorite sporting events:

2017 Florida High School football playoffs: Venice High School versus Saint Thomas Aquinas

2012 Los Angeles Lakers game versus the Boston Celtics. Full house.

1992 Rugby League World Cup Final: Australia versus Great Britain

1979 World Series Game 5. A 7-1 Pittsburgh Pirates victory over the Baltimore Orioles. “We are Family.”

1972 Evel Knievel jump ending in a crash in Detroit.

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena. This year there is a change – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week a tie breaker question will be asked in addition to the regular questions. The person with the best score will be declared the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 pot will be evenly split.

We will still track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. The tie breaker questions are not included. In some cases, Steelers Depot will assign more points for a given question or add bonus questions with points. A point will also be awarded every week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 11, 2020 Friday Night 5 Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded. Generally, the window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Other cutoffs may be established for questions such as active versus inactive players.

If there is enough interest, we may have a separate contest during the playoffs that runs up to Super Bowl Sunday.

The questions that are scored and the point totals for each question are solely the discretion of Steelers Depot. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun but we will offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account . 1st: $100; 2nd $75; 3rd $25.

Let’s Go People!