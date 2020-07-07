Watch: The Depot 180 – July 7th – Episode 38

Episode 38 – July 7th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I discussed a Derek Watt interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio where he goes in depth on the covid altered offseason and what kind of effect it could have on players around the league. I also discuss more changes to the preseason and training camp pending agreements between the NFLPA and the NFL.

