Watch: The Depot 180 – July 3rd – Episode 37

Episode 37 – July 3rd, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I covered all of the unfortunate covid related cancellations and proposed cancellations that will effect the NFL preseason. Much of it has not been made official, but multiple sources have reported on a two (or even zero) game preseason, as well as a set capacity training camp. I also discuss Bud Dupree’s quickly approaching long term deal deadline.

