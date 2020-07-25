Watch: The Depot 180 – July 24th – Episode 43

Episode 43 – July 24th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to terms on a reopening plan, pending individual team reps voting in favor. I discuss some players thoughts on getting back to work. I also discuss the salary cap moving forward in 2021.

