Watch: The Depot 180 – July 21st – Episode 42

Episode 42 – July 21st, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Training camp is just one week away. The NFL and NFLPA have seemingly made some compromises in working towards a reopening plan. I discuss Christian Scotland-Williamson’s release and Dax Raymond’s subsequent signing. I also touch on Antonio Brown’s announced retirement and his hopes for the Hall of Fame some day.

