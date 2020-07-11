Watch: The Depot 180 – July 10th – Episode 39

Episode 39 – July 10th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Albert Breer tweeted out the unofficial list of game day protocols for the NFL in 2020. I discuss some of the proposed rules and their effect on game day. I also discuss Bud Dupree’s grievance that he filed to be under the franchise tag as a defensive end, not a linebacker.

