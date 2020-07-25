Watch: Ike Taylor Set Modern Day Gold Standard For Steelers’ CBs

Back for another Pittsburgh Steelers’ video breakdown. Going a little old school for yinz today. When evaluating players, it’s important to look at the “teach tape,” the best film out there from elite players as a reminder of what greatness really looks like. Over the past two decades, there hasn’t been a better Steelers’ corner than Ike Taylor. Make all the “can’t catch” jokes you want, few locked down #1 receivers like he did.

So we’re flashing back to some Taylor film and the traits which made him the team’s #1 corner for years. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching.

