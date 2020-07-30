Watch: Big Ben Throws At RMU Workout

It isn’t much but if you want a glimpse of what’s to come this summer (and hopefully this fall), we have some footage of Ben Roethlisberger throwing passes. It isn’t the first clip of #7 ripping it but it’s the best look we’ve seen so far.

In June, Roethlisberger and Steelers’ wideouts got together for several workouts at Robert Morris University, a campus located just outside Pittsburgh. The PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo provided info on the event.

“According to sources, players organized the workouts on their own, and no coaches were in attendance. But veterans, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, simulated what they would do in a normal year during OTAs and minicamp. That included offense vs. defense drills among other activities to stay in shape during the pandemic.”

Last night, Robert Morris released a minute video of the session, including a couple zoomed out throws of Roethlisberger. Here’s three of them from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

From the @RMU video of the Steelers working out at Robert Morris earlier this summer, another glimpse at Big Ben throwing: pic.twitter.com/dyevl2RR3d — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2020

Prior to that, Roethlisberger sent out a very short sizzle reel of sorts showing him throwing for the first time back in mid-May. But they were zoomed in shots and edited clips.

It’s not much to go off of but without a training camp for us to attend, it’s as good as we’ll get for a little while. Roethlisberger and the Steelers will begin practicing in August with pads coming on the 17th. As OC Randy Fichtner told reporters yesterday, there’s no set schedule for how much work Big Ben will get in during the fall. There’s a delicate line to walk between giving him enough reps to knock off rust and re-gain confidence in his arm but not overworking him either ahead of a 16 game season and hopefully long playoff run.