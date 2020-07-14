TJ Watt Snubbed In Madden 21 Ratings

Madden has released top ten rankings for each team in a week-long tease of their ratings for the upcoming Madden 21. And there are a couple curiosities with what they unveiled. Here are the top ten Pittsburgh Steelers for the upcoming game. These leaks come from a member of the website Madden School, released early to the public.

David DeCastro tops the list as a 91 overall, joining Cam Heyward as the only two Steelers to be in the 90 overall club. DeCastro is the top rated Steeler two years running, dropping from a 93 in Madden 20.

The biggest snub on this list has to be TJ Watt, rated at just an 86 overall. Crazy low for an MVP candidate a year ago. After a 14.5 sack season, not to mention the 13 he had in 2018, his overall jumped only four points from an 82 to an 86.

You could also argue Minkah Fitzpatrick is too low at an 87, emerging as one of the game’s best safeties and playmakers after being traded from Miami. Eric Ebron is arguably too high while Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t even crack the top ten, meaning he’ll drop at least four overall points from a year ago.

Four players in Madden 21 joined the exclusive “99 club,” earning the game’s top rating. They were: Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes, Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey, Patriots’ CB Stephon Gilmore, and Rams’ DT Aaron Donald.

You can buy Madden starting August 25th. If you do, head into the editor and show Watt some love the game clearly forgot to do.