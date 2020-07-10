The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers WR Preview, Watt Comments, Pre Snap Motion, NFL Notes, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 125 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt had to say this past week during a radio interview. Watt commented on quite a few different topics so we make sure to recap all of the pertinent ones.

The Steelers send season ticket holders an important update on the 2020 season this week so Alex and I discuss what that email disclosed in addition to talking some about what the NFL has and hasn’t yet decided concerning the rest of the offseason and regular season.

Will the Steelers offense utilize more pre snap motion in 2020? Alex and I revisit that topic on the heels of an interesting posts this past week from ESPN.com. Alex also recaps his findings from a recently concluded 2019 opening offensive drive series of his his and we discuss a few other aspects related to that.

Just how good can the Steelers wide receiver group be in 2020? Alex and I discuss that and more as we break down that position group from top top bottom in this episode. We go over where each of the wide receivers need to improve in 2020 and the impact rookie Chase Claypool possibly might be able to make.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

