The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Starting Camp, 2021 Cap, CB Preview, Roster Prediction, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 1 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers starting their 2020 training camp. We discuss the player being put on the new Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday in addition to talking about several opt-outs that have already taken place around the NFL.

Will the Steelers cut down to 80 players on Tuesday? We discuss that topic in addition to talking about a few other things we’re looking out for as the team reports for the start of training camp on Tuesday.

The NFL and NFLPA recently agreed to a floor 2021 salary cap number of $175 million so Alex and I discuss what that means and the potential impact a number that low could have on the Steelers next season. We discuss several players who might be candidates to be cap casualties by the middle of March of 2021 and ways the team might cam trim a little salary cap space as well.

Alex and I preview the Steelers cornerback depth chart with training camp getting underway. We also go over his latest 53-man roster prediction that posted on Monday,

We close out this Tuesday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

