The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Roster Moves, S Preview, Tomlin, Fichtner Talking Points, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 2 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the several transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. We breakdown both of the new Steelers players, running back Wendell Smallwood and safety Curtis Riley, in addition to talking about the chances both have when it comes to making the 53-man roster.

Alex and I move on to review the Steelers safety position and depth chart from top to bottom to wrap up our pre-training camp look at the time by position.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner both had media sessions this week along with two of the team’s 2020 draft picks, wide receiver Chase Claypool and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. We go over the main talking points from those four media sessions and more.

Will the Steelers have any interest in recently waived tight end Jordan Leggett? We briefly discuss that topic to close out this show.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

