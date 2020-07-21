Season 10, Episode 128 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent transactions made on Monday by the Pittsburgh Steelers that included one tight end being waived and another one being signed. We let you know what we already know about new Steelers tight end Dax Raymond and how he fits on the 90-man roster.

A few things have been negotiated by the NFL and NFLPA in the last 24 hours regarding the 2020 season so Alex and I attempt to bring everyone up-to-date on those latest developments and what still needs to be hammered out between the two sides. We also talk about now fans likely being in attendance for the Steelers Week 1 opener against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown seemingly retired once again on Monday so Alex and I discuss that news in addition to talking some about his Hall of Fame credentials and if he’ll ultimately have a bust in Canton, OH down the road.

Alex and I discuss the Steelers outside linebacker depth chart top to bottom with training camp about to start. Can T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree combine to hit 30 sacks in 2020? We discuss that in addition to talking about spots three, four and five on the outside linebacker pecking order.

Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer said a few interesting things on Monday on social media so we discuss him briefly after first talking a little about the recent interview that Alex had with former Steelers wide receiver Demarcus Ayers.

We close out this Tuesday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Roster Moves, AB HOF Credentials, OLB Preview, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-july-21-episode-1305

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 128 of Season 10 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n