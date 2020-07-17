The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Heyward/Watt Values, D-Line Preview, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 127 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about a few changes that have taken place on the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff and front office. We also move into talking a lot about outside linebacker Bud Dupree not signing an extension before the deadline and what that now likely means for him moving forward into the 2020 season and beyond.

On the hills of a few big contracts being signed by defensive players on other teams this week, Alex and I take a look at what those contracts might mean when it comes to new contracts for Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker T.J. Watt. We look at when and if both players might sign new deals and for how much. We also discuss what NFL insider John Clayton recently said about Watt’s future value.

Alex and I move on to update the latest word on the ongoing negotiations between the NFL and the NFLPA and what might be in store next when it comes to the start of training camps and potentially the preseason. We also discuss several other things related to the business side of football.

With the start of training camps seemingly right around the corner, Alex and I get to breaking down more position groups for the Steelers and in this show we address the defensive linemen depth chart from top to bottom. We discuss the six defensive linemen we expect to make the Steelers roster this year and which two might be seventh and eighth down the list.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

