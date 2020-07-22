The NFL Will Require All Fans In Attendance To Wear Masks

It’s yet to be seen if any 2020 NFL games will have fans in attendance due to the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic. If, however, there are games that take place that allows fans to attend, those that decide to go to the stadiums will be required to wear masks.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

On Wednesday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a tweet there is now a league-wide policy requiring masks for those who attend games this season. Additionally, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that it’s expected that any fans allowed into NFL stadiums this season, under local guidelines, will be subject to measures such as masks, temperature checks, symptom screening, social-distancing measures, contact-less concessions.

It is expected that any fans allowed into NFL stadiums this season, under local guidelines, will be subject to measures such as masks, temperature checks, symptom screening, social-distancing measures, contact-less concessions. The league now confirms that masks required. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 22, 2020

None of the above is a bit surprising at this point. If you’re lucky enough to go watch a game in person this season, be prepared to get to the stadium early and healthy to ensure a timely and orderly entrance procedure takes place for yourself. It might also be a good idea to have a form of payment other than cash with you as well if you have plans on purchasing anything once inside the stadium

As of right now, a few NFL teams will not be allowing any fans to attend their home games at the start of the regular season while other teams are already saying that very low percentage of their stadiums’ full capacity amount will be allowed to attend as of right now.

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their first home game of the 2020 regular season is in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Until further notice, a limited number of masked fans will be allowed to attend that contest at Heinz Field. Obviously, this could change very quickly in the coming weeks depending on what happens with the ongoing pandemic.

The Steelers are also working with public health officials and the NFL on plans for fans to safely attend regular season games. These initial steps to provide a safe environment, including touchless restroom facilities and contactless payment options at all concession stands. Mobile ticketing procedures are being planned that will include the capability of easy transfer of tickets as well as receiving information regarding health and safety measures before arriving at Heinz Field through the Steelers Mobile App. Installation of sanitizing stations throughout Heinz Field is also ongoing.

It was reported earlier this week that the Steelers Week 1 Monday night game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ will be played without any fans in attendance.

The Steelers also recently reiterated that it is providing season ticket holders the option to apply for a full refund for the 2020 season, while not losing their ability to renew their season ticket location for the 2021 season or any associated seat license. Season ticket holders can apply for the refund via email or online.