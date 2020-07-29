T.J. Watt Ranked 25th In NFL Network Top 100 For 2020

The NFL Network revealed players ranked 40-11 Tuesday night as part their annual Top 100 rankings show, and yet another member of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense was included in that set of 30 players for 2020.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is ranked 25th overall in the Top 100 this year after registering 14.5 sacks in 2019. Watt also recorded 55 total tackles in 2019 to go along with 2 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, 8 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries in the 16 games that he played in last season. Watt was a legitimate candidate to win the annual Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019 on his way to being selected to his second Pro Bowl and being named First-Team All-Pro for a first time.

This marks the second time that Watt, who was originally selected in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, has made the NFL Network’s Top 100 players list and it’s not likely to be his last. He was ranked No. 93 in the 2019 top 100 players rankings.

Prior to Watt being revealed Tuesday night on the Top 100 board for 2020, the Steelers had two other players who were ranked on this year’s list. On Sunday, it was revealed that Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is ranked 84th overall in the Top 100 players for 2020 and earlier Tuesday evening it was revealed that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is ranked 35th overall.