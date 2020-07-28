Steelers Sign RB Wendell Smallwood

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new running back as of Tuesday morning as the team has signed Wendell Smallwood to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Smallwood, who played his college football at West Virginia, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season he played for the Washington Redskins.

Since being drafted, Smallwood, who measured in at the 2016 scouting combine at 5104, 208-pounds, has rushed for 931 yards on 233 total carries. He’s also caught 56 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns in the 52 total games he’s played in.

Smallwood likely takes the roster spot of defensive back Arrion Springs, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the Steelers on Monday. He joins a Steelers running back room that already includes James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels, Trey Edmunds, Anthony McFarland Jr., Kerrith Whyte Jr., and Ralph Webb.

At West Virginia, Smallwood led the Big 12 in rushing as a junior with 1,519 yards on 238 carries and nine touchdowns. He skipped his senior season to enter the 2016 NFL Draft.