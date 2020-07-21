Steelers Sign 2020 Draft Pick, RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed another one of their six 2020 draft picks on Tuesday as running back Anthony McFarland Jr. out Maryland has now inked his rookie contract, according to an evening post of his on Instagram.

McFarland, who was selected in the fourth-round and 124th overall in this year’s draft by the Steelers, measured in at the combine at 5081, 208-pounds. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.44-seconds. In two seasons at Maryland, McFarland rushed for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns on 245 carries. He also caught 24 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.

The four-year rookie contract that McFarland signed is expected to total out at around $4,017,432, according to Over the Cap, and include a signing bonus in the neighborhood of $722,432.

McFarland is the second Steelers 2020 draft pick known to have signed this offseason as the signing of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was reported early Tuesday morning. The Steelers have yet to make any draft pick signings official at the time of this post.

The Steelers are expected to start their 2020 training camp a week from today at Heinz Field.