Steelers Place DB Arrion Springs On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Monday and it included a player being placed on the new Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the Steelers, defensive back Arrion Springs was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Springs, an Oregon product, was signed by the Steelers in the middle of April after the XFL had folded. He originally entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has since spent time on the practice squads of the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Raiders the last two seasons. He also played in the XFL most recently with the Tampa Bay Vipers and Los Angeles Wildcats.

In five XFL games he registered 16 total tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. At Oregon, Springs, who is a versatile defensive back, logged 137 total tackles, two interceptions, 42 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. At his 2018 pro day, Springs measured in at 5104, 208-pounds and reportedly ran his 40-yard dash in 4.46-seconds.

The new Reserve/Covid-19 list category was created for a player who either tests positive for the virus or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, the team he’s on is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, teams are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. In short, teams may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Players may be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list when they are healthy.