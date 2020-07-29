Steelers Place CB Justin Layne On COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed CB Justin Layne on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced moments ago.

We have placed CB Justin Layne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/8zGeBX0W5H — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 29, 2020

That means Layne has either tested positive for the virus or has been exposed to someone who has contracted the virus. He is the second Steeler to be placed on this list, joining fellow DB Arrion Springs.

Layne, a second-year corner out of Michigan State, didn’t play a snap on defense as a rookie. He spent the latter half of 2019 playing on special teams, serving as a gunner and recording three tackles.

The NFL has issued their COVID protocol and the steps Layne would need to take in order to be cleared to return if he indeed tested positive. Positive tests are expected to increase league wide as every player gets tested before training camp begins.