Several Teams Begin Trimming Down To 80-Man Rosters; Will The Steelers?

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers carry a 90-man roster through the first few weeks of training camp. They can if they want to, but we’ll find out for sure by Tuesday if they will or not.

According to recently concluded negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA, teams can carry 90-man rosters until August 16 but only if they utilize split-squad procedures that have been created. Should teams decide against needing a 90-man roster until August 16, they must be down to 80 players come the first day of training camp, which is on Tuesday, July 28.

As of Sunday afternoon, several NFL teams have started trimming their rosters. In fact, the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals have each already trimmed ten players from their respective rosters to get down to 80.

Should the Steelers ultimately decide to go down to 80 players, there’s a good chance they’ll wait until right at the deadline to announce their moves, just as they do every year when it comes time to trim their roster down to 53-players. I’d expect the Steelers to carefully watch the official NFL transaction sheet in the meantime to see if a player they think would offer an upgrade gets waived.

If and when the Steelers do decide to trim their roster to 80 players by Tuesday evening, we’ll pass along the transactions as soon as they are announced. In the meantime, however, here is a post that attempted to identify the 10 players most likely to be waived by the Steelers should the team go to 80 in the coming few days.

Chicago Bears

TE Ben Braunecker

Cincinnati Bengals

CB Isiah Swann

Arizona Cardinals

TE Parker Houston

OLB Vontarrious Dora

QB Drew Anderson

DE T.J. Carter

OL Jackson Dennis

OL Drew Dickinson

WR Shane Leatherbury

WR Devin Phelps

CB Jarren Williams

CB Bejour Wilson

Miami Dolphins

DT Ray Lima

QB Jake Rudock

WR Ricardo Louis

LB Trent Harris

DE Avery Moss

New York Giants

K Aldrick Rosas

New England Patriots

CB Lenzy Pipkins

QB J’Mar Smith

QB Brian Lewerke

WR Isaiah Zuber

WR Sean Riley

WR Will Hastings

LB Kyahva Tezino

DT Courtney Wallace

S Adarius Pickett

S Malik Gant

Baltimore Ravens

DE Michael Onuoha

Tennessee Titans

DL Amani Bledsoe

LB Nigel Harris

TE Cole Herdman

WR Trevion Thompson

OL Zac Kerin

RB Shaun Wilson

Philadelphia Eagles

TE Alex Ellis

WR Khalil Tate

C Keegan Render

CB Trevor Williams

WR Shelton Gibson

WR Marcus Green

DE Daeshon Hall

DT Albert Huggins

CB Tremon Smith

Seattle Seahawks

C Joey Hunt

DE Branden Jackson

RB Patrick Carr

WR Seth Dawkins

G Kahlil McKenzie

DB Josh Norwood

G Jordan Roos

LB Sutton Smith

TE Dominick Wood-Anderson

Washington Football Team

G Jeremy Vujnovich

WR Emanuel Hall