Report: Steelers To Sign Free Agent S Curtis Riley

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have two defensive backs on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and with one open roster spot to fill, it looks like they’re set to sign a free agent safety

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Thursday, free agent safety Curtis Riley, who started three games for the Oakland Raiders last season, is signing with the Steelers.

Riley, who played his college football at Fresno State, went undrafted in 2015 and initially signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans. After three seasons with the Titans, Riley signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants in 2018 and started all 16 games for them that season. In 2019, Riley signed a one-year contract with the Raiders and played in all 16 games with them.

For his career, Riley has five interceptions with four of them coming in his one season with the Giants. Below are those interceptions.

Riley played 262 snaps on special teams for the Raiders in 2019 on his way to registering 3 special teams tackles. He played just 275 total defensive snaps for the Raiders in 2019.

At his 2015 pro day, Riley reportedly measured in at 6000, 190-pounds. Reports have him running his 40-yard-dash in 4.5-seconds at his pro day, posting a vertical jump of 38.5-inches and a broad jump of 10’9″. His short shuttle time at his pro day was reportedly 4.24-seconds and his three-cone time was 6.72-seconds.

In his two seasons at Fresno State, Riley registered 98 total tackles, one interception, 15 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

New Steelers' safety Curtis Riley INT cutup (2018-2019). Not the most impressive reel but shows high point/contest ability. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/PRZNpImSLd — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 30, 2020

2018 INT by new #Steelers S Curtis Riley pic.twitter.com/y7yFiaDlru — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) July 30, 2020

Another 2018 INT by new #Steelers S Curtis Riley pic.twitter.com/uTvxkKr2xz — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) July 30, 2020

Here is another one of the INTs Curtis Riley had in 2018 with the Giants. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/od1rh2FfdH — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) July 30, 2020

Here is the pick-6 that Curtis Riley had with the Giants in 2018. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/N3qVRYzWWx — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) July 30, 2020