Offensive Line Expert Ranks The 2020 Steelers’ Front Five

Establish The Run’s Brandon Thorn finished up studying all 32 offensive lines to give his 2020 rankings for the best linemen by position in football. Generally, the Steelers graded well, though there are question marks in some obvious areas.
Working left to right, Alejandro Villanueva was ranked in Tier 3 and the #10 left tackle according to Thorns’ list.
LTs ranked in tiers for 2020 (no rookies):
Armstead
Bakhtiari
Smith
Williams
Stanley
Tunsil
Castonzo
Lewan
Matthews
Villanueva
Whitworth
Brown
Dawkins
Okung
Wynn
Miller
Decker
Humphries
Leno Jr.
Robinson
Dillard
Fisher
Reiff
Smith
Solder
Bolles
Jackson
Pipkins
Christian
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 22, 2020
That seems like a fair ranking for him, especially seeing the names ahead of him. While he allowed a career low 2.5 sacks in 2019, his play wasn’t quite as good as that number indicates and his run blocking has always been average at best.
Thorn’s including Feiler with the left guards, a smart assumption given Mike Tomlin’s statement that Feiler will begin training camp at that spot. He winds up in Tier 4 as the #17 left guard in football.
LG tiers heading into 2020:
Nelson
Incognito
Marpet
Thuney
Bitonio
Saffold
Peat
Jenkins
Risner
Norwell
Spain
Pugh
Tomlinson
Seumalo
Hernandez
Scharping
Feiler
Williams
Dahl
Daniels
Iupati
Wylie
Bozeman
Lewis
Carpenter
Flowers
Feeney
Elflein
Jordan
Corbett
Schweitzer
Miller
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 22, 2020
Feiler should move up those rankings once he gets consistent playing time there. Last season, he started against the Rams at left guard and held his own. He’s shown the underrated ability to move around the offensive line, plugging whatever hole the team had, with consistent and steady play. He’s arguably the strongest linemen on the team, too.
Maurkice Pouncey gets shown some serious love here after being undervalued by outlets like Pro Football Focus. Thorn puts Pouncey in Tier 2 and the #4 center behind his top three of: Rodney Hudson, Jason Kelce, and Alex Mack.
Centers ranked in tiers heading into 2020:
Hudson
Kelce
Mack
Pouncey (PIT)
Kelly
Jensen
Morse
Ragnow
Linsley
Richburg
Andrews
Jones
Linder
Pouncey (LAC)
Tretter
Paradis
Whitehair
Roullier
Bradbury
Martin
McGovern
Hopkins
Skura
Reiter
Finney
Looney
Allen
Karras
Cole
Pulley
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 22, 2020
Pouncey definitely had a frustrating problem of bad snaps last season but he’s still one of football’s best in the middle. Even into his 30s, he’s one of the most athletic linemen who plays with a combination of technique and nastiness that continues to make him a top-tier starter.
David DeCastro is showed the same, also falling in Tier 2 and the #2 right guard, only behind Dallas’ Zach Martin, given a class all his own.
RG tiers heading into 2020:
Martin
DeCastro
Scherff
Zeitler
Mason
Glasgow
McCoy
T. Turner
Jackson
Peters
Sweezy
LDT
Davis
Cappa
Brunskill
Fluker
B. Turner
Feliciano
Teller
Fulton
Van Roten/Winters
Blythe/Edwards
Cann
Glowinski
XSF
Ifedi
Dozier
Schofield
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 22, 2020
Over the past two seasons, DeCastro’s allowed only 1.5 sacks and registered just six penalties. Aside from the Fletcher Cox’s of the world giving him fits, he’s one of football’s best. Should he continue the path he’s on, there’s a chance DeCastro makes it into Canton one day.
Finally, Thorn gave the edge to Chukwuma Okorafor over Zach Banner for the right tackle rankings. But predictably, Okorafor was low on the list, ending up in Tier 5 and 24th place.
RT tiers heading into 2020:
Schwartz
Johnson
Ramczyk
Bulaga
Collins
T. Brown
O. Brown
O'Neill
Conklin
McGlinchey
Smith
Taylor
Howard
Cannon
Moton
Moses
James
Ford
Massie
Havenstein
Gilbert
Wagner
Kelly
McGary
Okorafor
Edoga/Fant
Davis
Shell
Vaitai
Hart
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 22, 2020
A fair evaluation with how little we know about him. He’s made just two starts in his first two years and given plenty of tight end/slide protection help in both games. The battle between him and Okorafor is one of the Steelers’ closest ones and without a preseason, it’ll be hard for us to evaluate who’s winning.