No Padded Training Camp Practices For Steelers Until Aug. 17

On Friday, the NFL and NFLPA ironed out the remaining details that will allow for training camps around the league to open on time. Included in the agreements between the two sides are protocols and schedules for training camps that will allow players to slowly acclimate themselves to football after there not being any OTAs or minicamps this offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network tweeted out a copy of a memo from the NFLPA that details what training camps around the NFL will look like this year.

As you can see by the schedule above, teams will not be allowed to have padded practices until August 17. Additionally, only 14 padded practices are allowed once the contact integration period gets underway.

In short, we are a little more than four weeks away from padded training camp practices starting.

On Saturday, Steelers team president Art Rooney II released a statement regarding the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

“We are excited to come to an agreement with the NFLPA on terms for a return to play for our upcoming training camps around the League,” Rooney said in the statement. “We are looking forward to having our players report to Heinz Field next week to start the conditioning and acclimation process in order to prepare for on-field action later in August.

“It is great that we can move forward with the agreed upon plans to get ready for what we believe will be an exciting season on the field, while we navigate through these uncertain times off the field.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement Friday evening after the two sides voted on and passed the new agreement.

“The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season,” said Goodell in the statement. “Training camps will begin as scheduled.

“We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to begin their 2020 training camp on July 28 at Heinz Field. The team will need to decide by Tuesday then if they want to carry 90 players on two different squads, or 80 players on just one squad to start training camp. Should the Steelers carry a 90-man squad to open training camp, they will need to trim it to 80 players by August 17.

