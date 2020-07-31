NFL Suspends Antonio Brown For Eight Games

The NFL has finally reached its conclusion into its investigation of Antonio Brown, suspending the former star receiver for the first eight games of 2020.

Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2020

The NFL released the following statement on their decision.

NFL statement on Antonio Brown suspension #Steelers pic.twitter.com/hT1xNflbJs — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) July 31, 2020

Brown has been investigated by the league for months, looking into a variety of off field issues. He was arrested in January on multiple charges, including assault, which landed him a two-year probation sentence in June. He’s also been accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The former Steelers’ wideout has had a rocky 18 months. After forcing his way out of Pittsburgh, he never played a regular season game for Oakland, caught up in helmet sagas and fights with his GM before finally getting released shortly before the season began. New England signed him and he appeared in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, before getting cut again.

There have been rumors of teams having interest. But no team was going to touch him until the NFL concluded their investigation. Now, we’ll see if a team is willing to take him on. He’s been linked to the Seattle Seahawks while Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson has publicly advocated for him. Odds are decent someone signs him but how long he lasts is anyone’s guess.