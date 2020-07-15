Listen: Who Will Be The Steelers #5 WR – Ryan Switzer Or Deon Cain?

Another Pittsburgh Steelers training camp battle to break down for you guys today. Guessing this one will be a bit controversial. We’re talking the #5 WR spot between Ryan Switzer and Deon Cain. Switzer is the veteran of the group and his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger sure doesn’t hurt but Cain impressed in limited action last season. If push comes to shove, who will get the nod?

Of course, it’s possible they keep both and carry six receivers. We also wrap up the video by mentioning the back end of the roster players pushing for spots, like Saeed Blacknall and Quadree Henderson, though the total lack of an offseason (and likely reduction/elimination of preseason) makes their path much tougher.

As always, let me know your thoughts – I’m sure you have many – in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version