Listen: Who Will Be The Steelers’ #4 Safety – Marcus Allen Or Antoine Brooks?

Back to discuss another Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. A less pressing one today talking about the #4 safety spot between Marcus Allen and rookie Antoine Brooks. It’s possible the team keeps five safeties but they may stick with four (as they did last season) or trade for someone during the latter stages of summer (that’s probably their best idea).

In the video, we discuss Allen’s career, Brooks’ skillset, and what both players need to prove during the next month. At the end, I tell you who I think has the slight edge right now heading into training camp.

