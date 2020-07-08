Listen: Who Will Be The Steelers #4 RB – Jaylen Samuels Or Kerrith Whyte?

Back at it to break down some more Pittsburgh Steelers’ position battles. Today, focusing on the run game and who will be the team’s #4 running back. Will it be Jaylen Samuels, the more well-rounded back who can run, catch, and play a little on special teams? Or Kerrith Whyte Jr, an explosive, more limited runner who shined in brief action as a rookie.

We go through the pros and cons of each and finish the video by deciding who has the edge heading into the late summer. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version