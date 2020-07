Happy to hop back on with Stan Savran on Friday to give an update on the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers and their (hopeful) 2020 season. In the interview, we discuss Bud Dupree’s breakout season, the battle between RBs Jaylen Samuels and Kerrith Whyte Jr, and if Terrell Edmunds can turn the corner this year.

The interview starts around the 1:40 mark.

As always, let us know your thoughts. And thanks for listening.