Email: Steelers Working With NFL, Heath Officials On Plans For Reduced 2020 Fan Attendance

While things certainly could still change in the next several weeks, teams across the NFL are still expecting to be able to have fans in attendance at games during the regular season and the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of them, according to info emailed on Wednesday to season ticker holders.

Below is a copy of the email sent to Steelers ticket holders on Wednesday.

Dear Season Ticket Holder,

We hope this finds you and your family safe and healthy amid these challenging times. We want to provide you with an update as we prepare for the 2020 season.

The NFL is contemplating changes to the preseason schedule, which may include cancelled games. Once those plans become final, we will communicate them to you, and you will receive a refund for any preseason games that are cancelled.

As for the regular season, we are working with public health officials and the NFL on plans for fans to safely attend the games. Our goal is to have fans at Heinz Field this season. We anticipate that we will be working with a reduced capacity scenario and that fans will be required to wear masks. We will provide more information on the regular season plans once they are finalized.

At this point, we would like to make you aware that you have the option to apply for a full refund for the 2020 season while still retaining the ability to renew your season ticket location in 2021, and if applicable, any associated seat licenses. To learn more about this option, click here .

In a typical season, you would be anticipating the arrival of your season ticket package later this month. We know you look forward to this as it marks the start of another exciting season. Ticket delivery will operate differently this season as we need to employ a digital ticketing solution to allow for flexibility. We will share additional details soon.

Your patience is greatly appreciated as we work diligently to provide you the best possible experience this season. Your unwavering support is a continued reminder why Steelers Nation is the best in all of sports.

Sincerely,

The Pittsburgh Steelers

As you can see above, season ticket holders have the option to apply for a full refund for the 2020 season while still retaining the ability to renew in future seasons. Digital ticketing will also be used during the 2020 season to allow for flexibility.

The NFL has yet to announce what changes will be made to the preseason but it’s long been expected to be cut in half at a minimum, if not cancelled in its entirety.

Should Steelers fans ultimately be allowed to attend regular season games in 2020, it will obviously likely be in a very limited capacity. How many fans will be allowed in Heinz Field for games? It’s hard to say for sure, but the Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday that they plan to limit home crowds to fewer than 14,000 per game, if fans are allowed at all.