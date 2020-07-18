Article

Complete Steelers Madden 21 Ratings Released

The full Madden 21 player ratings were released on Friday and below are the ones for the members of the Pittsburgh Steelers that are listed

The top 10 Steelers in the Madden 21 ratings have been known for a few days along with several of the top rookies.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger checks in this year with an 81 rating in Madden 21 and running back James Conner is also an 81. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has a 76 rating.

Steelers Madden 21 Ratings
OFFENSE
PLAYER POS RATING
David DeCastro G 91
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 86
Maurkice Pouncey C 86
Eric Ebron TE 84
Alejandro Villanueva T 82
Ben Roethlisberger QB 81
James Conner RB 81
James Washington WR 78
Diontae Johnson WR 76
Vance McDonald TE 76
Benny Snell Jr. RB 72
Jaylen Samuels RB 72
Ryan Switzer WR 72
Derek Watt FB 71
Matt Feiler T 71
Chase Claypool WR 70
Deon Cain WR 68
Stefen Wisniewski G 68
Amara Darboh WR 67
Anthony McFarland Jr. RB 67
Chukwuma Okorafor T 66
Anthony Johnson WR 65
Kerrith Whyte RB 64
Saeed Blacknall WR 64
Trey Edmunds RB 64
Kevin Dotson G 63
Mason Rudolph QB 63
Quadree Henderson WR 62
Zach Banner T 59
Devlin Hodges QB 58
Zach Gentry TE 58
Derwin Gray T 57
Jarron Jones T 57
Paxton Lynch QB 56
Christian DiLauro T 55
J.C. Hassenauer C 52
J.T. Barrett QB 50
DEFENSE
PLAYER POS RATING
Cameron Heyward DT 90
Minkah Fitzpatrick S 87
Stephon Tuitt DE 87
T.J. Watt OLB 86
Joe Haden CB 83
Mike Hilton CB 81
Steven Nelson CB 81
Bud Dupree OLB 80
Vince Williams ILB 77
Devin Bush ILB 76
Terrell Edmunds S 74
Tyson Alualu DE 72
Justin Layne CB 70
Cameron Sutton CB 69
Alex Highsmith OLB 67
Chris Wormley DE 67
Jordan Dangerfield S 67
Antoine Brooks Jr. S 66
Dan McCullers DT 66
Isaiah Buggs DE 64
Marcus Allen S 63
Ola Adeniyi OLB 63
Tuzar Skipper OLB 63
Ulysees Gilbert ILB 62
Arrion Springs DB 61
Carlos Davis DT 61
Josiah Coatney DE 61
Robert Spillane ILB 60
Breon Borders CB 59
Calvin Taylor DE 59
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLAYER POS RATING
Chris Boswell K 82
Jordan Berry P 75
Kameron Canaday LS 26
