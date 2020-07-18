Complete Steelers Madden 21 Ratings Released

The full Madden 21 player ratings were released on Friday and below are the ones for the members of the Pittsburgh Steelers that are listed
The top 10 Steelers in the Madden 21 ratings have been known for a few days along with several of the top rookies.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger checks in this year with an 81 rating in Madden 21 and running back James Conner is also an 81. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has a 76 rating.
|Steelers Madden 21 Ratings
|OFFENSE
|PLAYER
|POS
|RATING
|David DeCastro
|G
|91
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|86
|Maurkice Pouncey
|C
|86
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|84
|Alejandro Villanueva
|T
|82
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|81
|James Conner
|RB
|81
|James Washington
|WR
|78
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|76
|Vance McDonald
|TE
|76
|Benny Snell Jr.
|RB
|72
|Jaylen Samuels
|RB
|72
|Ryan Switzer
|WR
|72
|Derek Watt
|FB
|71
|Matt Feiler
|T
|71
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|70
|Deon Cain
|WR
|68
|Stefen Wisniewski
|G
|68
|Amara Darboh
|WR
|67
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|67
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|T
|66
|Anthony Johnson
|WR
|65
|Kerrith Whyte
|RB
|64
|Saeed Blacknall
|WR
|64
|Trey Edmunds
|RB
|64
|Kevin Dotson
|G
|63
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|63
|Quadree Henderson
|WR
|62
|Zach Banner
|T
|59
|Devlin Hodges
|QB
|58
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|58
|Derwin Gray
|T
|57
|Jarron Jones
|T
|57
|Paxton Lynch
|QB
|56
|Christian DiLauro
|T
|55
|J.C. Hassenauer
|C
|52
|J.T. Barrett
|QB
|50
|DEFENSE
|PLAYER
|POS
|RATING
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|90
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|87
|Stephon Tuitt
|DE
|87
|T.J. Watt
|OLB
|86
|Joe Haden
|CB
|83
|Mike Hilton
|CB
|81
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|81
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|80
|Vince Williams
|ILB
|77
|Devin Bush
|ILB
|76
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|74
|Tyson Alualu
|DE
|72
|Justin Layne
|CB
|70
|Cameron Sutton
|CB
|69
|Alex Highsmith
|OLB
|67
|Chris Wormley
|DE
|67
|Jordan Dangerfield
|S
|67
|Antoine Brooks Jr.
|S
|66
|Dan McCullers
|DT
|66
|Isaiah Buggs
|DE
|64
|Marcus Allen
|S
|63
|Ola Adeniyi
|OLB
|63
|Tuzar Skipper
|OLB
|63
|Ulysees Gilbert
|ILB
|62
|Arrion Springs
|DB
|61
|Carlos Davis
|DT
|61
|Josiah Coatney
|DE
|61
|Robert Spillane
|ILB
|60
|Breon Borders
|CB
|59
|Calvin Taylor
|DE
|59
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|PLAYER
|POS
|RATING
|Chris Boswell
|K
|82
|Jordan Berry
|P
|75
|Kameron Canaday
|LS
|26