Chase Claypool Given Low Rating In Madden 21

If you’re buying Madden 21 to use Chase Claypool, it’s going to take some time to build up his rating. Madden unveiled their rookie wide receiver ratings yesterday with Claypool coming in at just 70 overall, a low mark compared to those around him.

Claypool’s overall is tied for the 11th highest among the rookie wideouts. That trails players taken after him like Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay (71 overall) and is tied with Oakland’s Bryan Edwards and Jets’ Denzel Mims.

Here are Claypool’s key ratings:

Speed: 92

Acceleration: 89

Catching: 79

Jumping: 95

Short Route Running: 73

Medium Route Running: 71

Deep Route Running: 73

Decent numbers across the board. His speed/jumping combination capture his vertical and downfield ability, traits that got him drafted 49th overall by the Steelers. His route running though is low, making him a pretty raw receiver in the game.

The top rookie wideout is Oakland’s Henry Ruggs, who gets high marks with blazing 98 speed. That’ll make him one of the game’s fastest players period, not just rookies. For context, the next fastest rookie wideout is Denver’s KJ Hamler, who comes in at a 94.

Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb, Denver’s Jerry Jeudy, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Philadelphia’s Jalen Reagor, San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk, Jacksonville’s Laviska Shenault, Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay, Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman Jr, and Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins all had higher overalls than Claypool. To be fair, this was an extremely talented receiver close and most of those players sans Duvernay were drafted ahead of him.

Claypool is the first Steelers’ rookie to have his ratings unveiled. Madden is milking this time for all they can get, going position-by-position over the next few weeks. You can keep tabs of the results at the link here.