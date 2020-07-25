Breaking: Jets Trade S Jamal Adams To Seahawks

Some big NFL news to come out of this sleepy Saturday afternoon. The New York Jets have agreed to trade star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has full details of the mega-deal.

Trade:

Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022 To Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN. Deal is pending physicals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2020

The Jets will deal Adams and a 2022 4th rounder for safety Bradley McDougald, a pair of first rounders, and a 2021 3rd. Plenty for Seattle to give up though a talent like Adams is hard to find.

Adams had repeatedly expressed a desire out of New York, citing a lack of confidence in head coach Adam Gase and the organization for involving him in trade talks last season.

Plenty of Steelers’ fans wanted to see Adams come to Pittsburgh just in the way the team shocked the football world by dealing for Minkah Fitzpatrick last season. But Adams comes at a higher cost with a looming contract extension and the Steelers remain high on SS Terrell Edmunds, their first round pick two years ago.

If there is a safety the Jets could deal, it would be Marcus Maye. We wrote about why that move makes a lot more sense a few weeks ago.