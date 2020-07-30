Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

As always, welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. We’re here for the next hour to answer anything and everything on your mind as we begin training camp and start the 2020 season. Even if it doesn’t really feel like it.

Christopher Poknis: Hi Alex!

For this conversation let’s say the 2020 season is cancelled. How does this work for Bud Bud Dupree’s franchise tag, Cam’s need for a new contract, and TJ? Contract wise do we proceed like the season actually happened, or do we go into 2021 like contracts are still in 2020 status? Thanks

Alex: I’m am not an expert on cap/contract related matters and even having this conversation is uncharted territory for those who are. But my understanding is that all contracts would toll if there isn’t a season. Meaning, like you said, what your contract was in 2020 would carry over to 2021. As if 2020 didn’t happen (because it didn’t in this scenario).

Just in the way the two dozen players who have opted out of 2020 see their contracts toll until next year. So I imagine that’s how it will go should the season shut down. Still optimistic the NFL will play Week 1. What happens from there is anyone’s guess.

Lukesaenz: If COVID stops the 2020 season in its tracks, what are you gonna be doing with the rest of your 2020?

Alex: That’s a good question (and sorry for the late replies, DISQUS is just showing these comments in my feed now). Aside from crying, I don’t know what I/we are going to do. Probably much of the same as we’ve done the last three months. Find something to write/talk about. But it would obviously be crushing if the season was postponed/cancelled.