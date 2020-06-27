Watch: The Depot 180 – June 26th – Episode 35

Episode 35 – June 26th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame game became the first officially canceled season event. I discuss news surrounding the NFL’s testing plans, stadium changes, and more. I also talk about the CBS Sports position by position top 10 list, including several Steelers players.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version