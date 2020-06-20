Watch: The Depot 180 – June 19th – Episode 33

Episode 33 – June 19th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talked about the words of national medical advisor Anthony Fauci on the NFL and the potential of the season being further impacted by covid-19. I also discussed the NFLPA Rookie Premiere featuring Steelers rookies, Anthony McFarland Jr. and Chase Claypool.

